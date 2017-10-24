New video series promotes downtown small business in Scottsdale

The Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce and the Scottsdale Economic Development Department have partnered to launch a promotional video series, free to business applicants who apply by Oct. 27.
Downtown Scottsdale businesses may complete the online application to be considered for the first videos in the pilot series, according to a press release.
In efforts to enhance outreach to the small business and entrepreneur community in downtown Scottsdale, the new pilot, 90-second video series, “Downtown Spotlight” was unveiled at a quarterly Downtown Small Business Gathering event held on Oct. 18.
“We realized that while there are great groups out there in Downtown, there is not one gathering that has been able to focus more on the business aspect of things and try and create connections between all specialty business users in downtown Scottsdale,” said the Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce Downtown Committee Chair Travis Radevski, Owner of Sip Coffee & Beer House, in a prepared statement.
“The focus will be on the uniqueness of their businesses, the importance of shopping locally, and why they choose to call Scottsdale home,” said Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce President Mark Hiegel.
Interested participants must apply online, share basic information about their operations in Scottsdale and why they believe their business should be featured in this series. If selected for a video, they must participate in follow-up surveys and feedback, and social media promotion of their own videos and other shop local promotions in the city. Assistance on social media usage and resources will be offered.
Complete the online application to be considered for the first videos in the pilot series. Applications are due no later than Oct. 27.
