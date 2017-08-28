Night of Hope returns Nov. 11 to raise funds for Haitian children

Join Scottsdale resident and Chances for Children founder Kathi Juntunen in her personal endeavor to help children in Haiti, by attending the sixth annual Night of Hope dinner and dancing event this November.
Night of Hope will be Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, 7575 E. Princess Drive. This year’s theme is Message in Bottle, according to a press release, and attendees are encouraged to dress in cocktail type attire.
Chances for Children was started by Ms. Juntunen, who went on a trip to Haiti with her husband Craig and returned to Arizona in 2005 deeply impacted by the level of poverty experienced by young children.
Ms. Juntunen and her husband adopted three children from Haiti 11 years ago, before deciding to create the non-profit Chances for Children.
Now president and founder of the organization, Ms. Juntunen has opened an orphanage in Haiti, created a feeding program, opened a pediatric medical clinic, started a vocational program for young adults, and formed an adoption program, the press release stated.
Chances for Children also wanted to look for ways to keep children with their families, and created a works program that currently employs women with jobs making jewelry and sewing – upping these women’s average income of $2 a day to $150 a month.
Night of Hope is the organization’s main source of revenue. Last year the event raised a record $600,000, and it hopes to raise even more money this year to continue to fund and grow its current programs, and to create new ones as well.
“Chances for Children feeds almost 3,000 children who normally would go hungry and might die of starvation,” said Ms. Juntunen in the press release.
“We hope by raising more than $700,000 this year we can feed 4,000 children next year and expand some of our programs so that we can help these kids to have a better future.”
Chances for Children is also honored to have former MLB player and current ESPN baseball analyst Aaron Boone as the evening’s Master of Ceremony. Mr. Boone and his wife, Laura adopted two children from Chances for Children, the press release stated.
The evening kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with cocktails, followed by festivities, including a three-course meal at 7 p.m. Additionally, on the afternoon of Friday, Nov. 10 and the morning of Saturday, Nov. 11, Chances for Children will also host an event for families with children adopted through their programs.
The children will get participate in fun activities and reconnect with others adopted from Haiti and participate in cultural classes, where the children can learn more about their heritage.
Tickets for the charity dinner are $150 per ticket for adults and $50 each for children under 12. Tickets can be purchased at Chances4Children.org.
