North Canyon student selected as Arizona Youth of the Year

Leonel “Leo” Cano Leon, a senior at North Canyon High School, was named the 2017 Arizona Boys & Girls Clubs Youth of the Year.
Mr. Leon has been a dedicated member of the Ed Robson Family Branch since it first opened its doors in 2008.
He participates in all opportunities offered at his club and inspires the younger members by teaching art and dance, as well as coaching soccer, according to a press release.
He plans to attend Arizona State University and aspires to be a visual artist for Disney or Marvel Studios.
The Youth of the Year program is the premier recognition program celebrating extraordinary achievements of club members. Each year, one exceptional teen is chosen to represent their organization, and at Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Phoenix, 13 youth vie for that title.
They are chosen as representatives for their individual clubhouses based on their participation in programs and services, strong commitment to academic success, dedication to a healthy lifestyle, and strong character/leadership skills and values.
Once chosen to represent their respective clubs, they participate in a 16-week journey that includes team building, essay workshops and development, and public speaking. They are also prepared for a judging process that includes completing an application, writing three individual essays, giving their speeches, and individual interviews with a panel of community judges.
All participants receive a small academic award for their participation and ongoing assistance for helping achieve their post-secondary goals, the release stated.
Mr. Leon now has the chance to compete for the Pacific Region title, with the ultimate goal of being one of six final candidates to represent Boys & Girls Clubs on a National level.
