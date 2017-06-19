North Scottsdale church joins community heat relief centers

North Scottsdale United Methodist Church has joined Maricopa County’s “Heat Relief Network,” as an emergency hydration station.
When a heat warning has been issued by the National Weather Services, NSUMC can help the community by inviting those in-need to come receiver water and heat-relief items.
The heat relief items include: life colored t-shirts, sun block, socks, underwear, hats, prepackaged snack items and bottled water, according to a press release.
North Scottsdale United Methodist Church is asking local businesses looking to donate any of the above items, are urged to bring donations to the church office.
Additionally, the church asks the public to contact their office if someone is known to be in need of heat relief items.
NSUMC can be contacted at 480-948-0529 or http://www.nsumc.com.
