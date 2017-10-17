North Scottsdale Fascinations hosts grand opening event

Arizona-based retailer, Fascinations, celebrated the opening of their new Scottsdale store with an Oct. 5 event, showcasing their new look.
Fascinations has been making drastic changes to its brand identity, according to a press release.
Earlier this year, the company made changes to its executive leadership as it pivots in a new direction towards a more mainstream audience by specializing in sensual health and wellness with new product offerings, including apparel, athleisure, swimwear, bath and body, health supplements and more.
At the helm of this strategic change is the company’s newly acquired Chief Executive Officer, a seasoned veteran of mainstream retail, Troy Piazza.
“We recognized the brand’s need to evolve into the mainstream retail market place. This will be a strong and revolutionizing strategic initiative within our current business model. We are committed to creating an unsurpassed, chic shopping experience that is welcoming to all consumers, offering products that create a sense of wellbeing both internally and externally,” said Mr. Piazza in a prepared statement.
“Through new bright and welcoming store design, evolving product and marketing programs with a focus on mainstream categories such as unique fashion apparel, bath & body, and sensual health & wellness. Focusing on the consumer and their experience through providing excellence in customer service. Fascinations has a strong foundation for future growth in both brick and mortar and eCommerce, and I am committed to move our business and brand forward.”
The newest Fascinations location is in north Scottsdale at 10640 N. Scottsdale Road.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.