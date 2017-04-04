North Scottsdale ranch welcomes public for one free April event

Camelot Therapeutic Horsemanship will once again welcome the public to its ranch on Saturday, April 22, for the 16th annual Hooves & Heroes event in north Scottsdale.
Camelot Therapeutic Horsemanship, a working ranch serving children and adults with physical disabilities, will open its stables up to the public for its annual open house and spring fundraiser.
The event will be 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, with free admission. Camelot Therapeutic Horsemanship is at 6250 E. Jomax Road in Scottsdale.
Guests will enjoy inspiring student riding demonstrations, lunch from their choice of several local food trucks, and meeting the Camelot therapy horses.
There will be fun craft activities for the kids, plus, complimentary face-painting and snow cones, according to a press release.
Camelot Therapeutic Horsemanship is a nonprofit organization that teaches horsemanship to children and adults who have physical disabilities. Camelot has been offering all services at no cost to students since 1983, the press release stated.
All funds raised at Hooves & Heroes will go directly to program services.
Visit CamelotAZ.org or call 480-515-1542.
