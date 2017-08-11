North Scottsdale UMC will host its annual toddlers event on Sept. 17

North Scottsdale United Methodist Church, 11735 N. Scottsdale Rd., is hosting its annual “Welcoming 2 & 3 years olds to Sunday School Milestone,” during 10 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Sept. 17.
NSUMC officially welcomes two- and three-year-olds to Sunday School and the church with the event where toddlers in attendance receive “My First Bible” board Bible, according to a press release.
The release noted research that informed of a child’s faith being first nurtured by their parents and then supported by their presence in worship and Sunday school to help create lifelong learners of spirituality.
However, the release added that it is not always a smooth journey as those with children understand the many difficulties faced.
The milestone event invites the “unconditional support and the hospitality from our entire faith community to surround the children and their families,” while encouraging young families raising children.
NSUMC has services at 8:30 and 10 a.m. on Sundays, the release said. Sunday school and the nursery is available for newborns through 12-years-old at both services. Youth Sunday school for grades six through 12 will have Sunday school during the 10 a.m. service.
Other children and youth activities include children’s choir, youth band, volleyball, mission trips, small groups, festivals and youth groups.
NSUMC offers adult Bible studies, men and women’s groups, choirs, retreats, holiday events, turn-around trips, mission trips and more.
Call 480-948-0529; go to nsumc.com or nsumckids.info.
