Notre Dame students, Scottsdale seniors unite in art and friendship

It was an afternoon of art, entertainment and community at the Fifth Annual Notre Dame Prep Art Showcase at Vi at Silverstone on Monday, March 27.
“This occasion is a signature event and is something our residents look forward to every year,” said Kimberley Bankofier, community relations manager at Vi at Silverstone, in a press release.
Student artists from Notre Dame Prep displayed their artwork in the halls of Vi at Silverstone and the residents had one week to judge the works and vote for their favorite in seven categories.
Together teens and seniors enjoyed talking about their art, the release stated.
“Both are equally surprised,” said Ms. Bankofier in the press release. “The residents are impressed by how mature, articulate and talented the students are, and the students are impressed by how fun, hip and knowledgeable the residents are.”
To judge the “Best in Show” category, planners enlisted the expertise of Tricia Loscher, Ph.D., the chief curator at Western Spirit Scottsdale’s Museum of the West.
“Students are the next generation of creative souls,” Dr. Loscher said in the press release. “It was beautiful to witness the communication between them and the Vi community—truly bridging generations as they conversed about life, art and artists.”
Dr. Loscher said that selecting a winner was difficult because there were many quality pieces.
She selected “In The Field” by Chereia Hoebing as “Best in Show.”
“I just love the whimsical, fun and joyful nature of this piece,” Dr. Loscher said in the press release. “All the creations demonstrated each student’s individual background and their response to the world through God-given talent.”
Vi residents chose the category winners: junior Jenna Mateo for photography; senior Gabi Johnson for drawing; senior Mallory Walker for painting; senior Tara Murnin for 3D art and design; senior Daniel Dougherty for 3D printing; freshman Gianna Iorio for digital design; and senior Katie Bussoletti for ceramics.
The afternoon began with a social hour, including entertainment provided by Notre Dame Prep’s performing arts students and refreshments compliments of Vi at Silverstone.
“We value the relationship we have with the residents at Vi,” said NDP Director of Advancement Lyric Naquin, in the press release. “Their support of the arts is inspiring.”
A first-timer to the event, Dr. Loscher was touched by the integrity and kindness of the NDP students.
“From an outside perspective, I deeply feel that the school’s mission is clearly reflected in the students’ artwork and the school’s inclusive curriculum,” she said in the press release.
Notre Dame Prep is located at 9701 E. Bell Road in Scottsdale.
