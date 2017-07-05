NSUMC slates annual ‘Blessing of the Backpacks’ to be Aug. 13

North Scottsdale United Methodist Church wants to send children back to school with a bag tag and a blessing.
All children are invited to bring their backpack to church on Sunday, Aug. 13, so both the student and their backpacks can be blessed during a 10 a.m. worship service, according to a press release.
For those not sending a student off to school, the church welcomes new backpack donations to be distributed at Vista del Camino.
These backpacks are a child’s companion as they go about their school days, and the pastors of NSUMC would like to bless them, the press release stated. After the blessing, each child will be given a tag to put on their backpack, as a daily reminder of the prayer.
Vista del Camino is a recreational facility in south Scottsdale, 7700 E. Roosevelt Street, that offers after-school care, clothing, food and school supplies to less fortunate children.
NSUMC is at 11735 N. Scottsdale Road. For more information on the Blessing of the Backpacks event, visit http://www.nsumckids.info/blessing-of-the-backpacks-milestone.html.
