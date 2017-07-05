NSUMC slates annual ‘Blessing of the Backpacks’ to be Aug. 13

Jul 5th, 2017 Comments:

North Scottsdale United Methodist Church wants to send children back to school with a bag tag and a blessing.

All children are invited to bring their backpack to church on Sunday, Aug. 13, so both the student and their backpacks can be blessed during a 10 a.m. worship service, according to a press release.

For those not sending a student off to school, the church welcomes new backpack donations to be distributed at Vista del Camino.

These backpacks are a child’s companion as they go about their school days, and the pastors of NSUMC would like to bless them, the press release stated. After the blessing, each child will be given a tag to put on their backpack, as a daily reminder of the prayer.

Vista del Camino is a recreational facility in south Scottsdale, 7700 E. Roosevelt Street, that offers after-school care, clothing, food and school supplies to less fortunate children.

NSUMC is at 11735 N. Scottsdale Road. For more information on the Blessing of the Backpacks event, visit http://www.nsumckids.info/blessing-of-the-backpacks-milestone.html.

    The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.

Tags: , ,
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

You might also like:

Advertisement

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie