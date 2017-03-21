OdySea in the Desert provides free April workout classes

OdySea in the Desert entertainment destination is offering free hip hop, yoga, pilates and Zumba classes in its courtyard.
OdySea in the Desert is located on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, at 9500 E. Via de Ventura.
The first classes are scheduled to be:
- Hip-Hop Class: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Thursday, April 6
- Pilates Class: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Thursday, April 13
- Zumba Class: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20
- Yoga Class: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27
All four classes are free, and presented by instructors from Life Time Athletic – North Scottsdale.
For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/pg/odyseainthedesert/events.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.