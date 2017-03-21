OdySea in the Desert provides free April workout classes

Mar 21st, 2017 Comments:

(submitted photo)

OdySea in the Desert entertainment destination is offering free hip hop, yoga, pilates and Zumba classes in its courtyard.

OdySea in the Desert is located on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, at 9500 E. Via de Ventura.

The first classes are scheduled to be:

  • Hip-Hop Class: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Thursday, April 6
  • Pilates Class: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Thursday, April 13
  • Zumba Class: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20
  • Yoga Class: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27

All four classes are free, and presented by instructors from Life Time Athletic – North Scottsdale.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/pg/odyseainthedesert/events.

    The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.

Tags: , , , ,
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

You might also like:

Advertisement

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie