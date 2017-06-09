OdySea installs new program allowing guests to bring sea creatures to life

The new OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale continues to introduce new experiences that enhance the guest’s aquatic journey.
The newest program, called “Sketching the Seas,” brings art to life when children and adults design a sea creature, scan it, and then watch it swim on a giant digital aquarium.
“This new interactive experience allows our guests to express their creativity in an open and friendly environment,” said Amram Knishinsky, Ph.D., founder of OdySea Aquarium, in a press release. “Best of all, they don’t need to have artistic talents to create, enjoy and be a part of this experience.”
Described as a combination of “high technology and crayons,” guests begin by coloring a favorite sea animal, such as an octopus, whale shark, seal, turtle, starfish, shark, clownfish, seahorse, or jellyfish. They bring this picture up to a special projector, hit a button to scan it, and it becomes animated on a wall-sized 20- foot by 10- foot digital screen, the press release stated.
Guests get the opportunity to see their creation in action, as well as see how all of the different animals use their bodies to swim through the water.
They not only view their artwork in a whole new way, but also view it together with “artwork turned living creation” from other guests, the press release stated.
OdySea Aquarium is the first Arizona attraction to offer Sketching the Seas, the press release stated. OdySea Aquarium is located 9500 E. Via de Ventura.
