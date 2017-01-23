Old Scottsdale Youth Baseball gears up for 2017 season

With 2017 now under way that can only mean one thing: springtime and youth baseball are right around the corner!
Old Scottsdale Youth Baseball is a community-driven, volunteer-run organization, serving the greater Scottsdale area. The league features divisions starting with T-Ball and continues through the teens.
Both spring and fall ball seasons and registration is open for the 2017 Spring season.
Practices will start the beginning of February with the season ending just before Memorial Day. This includes:
- Week of Jan. 30th preseason clinics;
- Practice during the month of February;
- Opening Day celebration on Feb. 25;
- Season tournaments;
- A trip to the Arizona State PONY Tournament for OSYB All-Star teams.
The OSYB home fields are just east of Pima Elementary at 8330 E. Osborn Road in Scottsdale. Go to baseballscottsdale.org/home.
