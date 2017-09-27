Bubba Irwin and DJ Tambe, of Old Town Ink in Scottsdale, are Season 9 winners of Spike TV’s “Ink Master” and earned the inaugural title of “Master Shop,” during the live finale on Sept. 26.
In addition to receiving a combined $200,000 cash prize, the duo will be featured in an article in the tattoo publication, “Inked,” according to a press release, adding that they were among nine of the top tattoo shops countrywide competing in tattoo challenges involving artists’ technical skills, on-the-spot creativity and execution of original tattoos on “human canvases” while using different techniques and styles.
Musician, filmmaker and artist, Dave Navarro; world-renowned tattoo artists, Chris Núñez of Miami Ink and Oliver Peck of Elm Street Tattoo are judges for the series. The new Spike series, “Ink Master: Angels,” premiers on Oct. 3 and features four top female competitors from “Ink Master.”
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.