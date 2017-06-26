On-demand medical marijuana delivery arrives in Scottsdale

A Scottsdale-based medical marijuana dispensary and a Tempe-based technology company, have announced a partnership introducing on-demand delivery for local patients.
Supurb and Level Up Dispensary, 14980 N. 78th Way, suite 200 in Scottsdale, have announced their partnership focusing to reduce delivery times, lower prices and increase accessibility to patients in the Phoenix Metro Area, according to a press release.
Similar to other on-demand services such as GrubHub, Post Mates and Uber, Supurb customers can register, get verified and order from their mobile device.
“By partnering with such a forward thinking dispensary, Supurb is able to work on the things that matter most for patients: to drastically reduce delivery times and offer the highest quality products at affordable prices,” said Jonathan Ghiz, CEO and co-founder, in the press release.
Stephanie Tonn, vice president of Level Up Dispensary in Scottsdale, said she is constantly working to raise the bar in the industry.
“Level Up’s number one goal is to ensure that patients get the attention that they need,” Ms. Tonn said in the press release. “With Supurb as a partner, we will be able to be one step ahead and expand our vision to more patients.”
Arizona patients now have access to Level Up’s products available for on demand delivery through Supurb.com.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.