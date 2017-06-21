One-day Big Brothers Big Sisters events raises $47,000

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona has announced that a total of $47,000 has been raised through two community bowling events, as part of a national summer fundraising program.
The milestone was hit Saturday, June 10, at BBBSAZ’s two glow bowl community events, according to a press release.
In the weeks leading up to the glow bowl parties, Bigs, Littles, board members, supporters and staff contacted friends and family to share their support and ask for donations for their bowling teams.
Each bowler raised at least $120, and their hard work was recognized at the glow bowl parties, where they were treated to bowling, pizza, games, prizes and entertainment at Valley bowling establishments, AMF Christown Lanes and AMF Tempe Village Lanes.
“We can’t thank our Bowl for Kids’ Sake participants and donors enough for all they do to make this event a huge success,” said Brandi Devlin, senior director of marketing for BBBBSAZ, in the press release. “They know first-hand how transformative the mentoring relationship can be for the child, the family, and the volunteer, and they are happy to share their stories with others.”
This year, BBBSAZ joined forces with Riviera Broadcasting, home of Power 98.3/96.1, HOT 97.5/103.9, and Oasis 95.1/94.9, and the radio stations’ on-air personalities got in on the fun, provided music for the Glow Bowl parties, and raised more than $2,300 from their listeners.
Because not everyone can volunteer to be a mentor, Bowl for Kids’ Sake gives individuals a chance to make a difference and help build a stronger community.
“Every dollar raised will go directly to recruiting mentors so the 300 kids on our waiting list will be matched sooner, and those already matched will continue to receive the support and guidance of a positive adult role model, increasing their chances to grow up to be successful adults,” said Ms. Devlin in the press release.
Bowl for Kids’ Sake is Big Brothers Big Sisters’ largest national fundraiser, raising more than $20 million annually for youth mentoring programs across the country. In addition to the community bowling events, many corporate partners hold private bowling events for their employees which, locally, raise an additional $80,000 to support mentoring programs for kids who need and deserve champions, the press release stated
For more information visit www.bbbsaz.org/bfks2017. Businesses wishing to host a private event can contact Taylor Ralston at tralston@bbbsaz.org or 602-393-4129.
