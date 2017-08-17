Overhaul continues throughout Scottsdale Airport property

Commencing a year-long project, Scottsdale Airport began its first phase of construction on Aug. 1, demolishing the existing terminal and adjacent office buildings and site.
Phase 2 is slated to begin this fall, according to the latest update from Scottsdale Airport.
The airport construction will redevelop the former terminal building and adjacent office buildings into a new aviation business center and two executive-size hangars to better utilize the property. Regarded as one of the nation’s top corporate jet facilities, the Scottsdale Airport notched 164,000 landings and departures in 2016.
Phase 1 is primarily concentrated in an area stretching in front of the former airport terminal. Road restrictions as of Aug. 1 include:
- Butherus Drive is reduced to one eastbound and one westbound lane between Airport Drive and 75th Street;
- A section of Airport Drive (in front of former terminal) is closed, northeast from Butherus Drive to 75th Street;
• The speed limit is reduced to 15 mph in this area.
Issues to consider during construction include:
- Business access: Crews will prioritize maintaining access to businesses, but it will be necessary to temporarily divert traffic to alternative entrances/exits as construction crews haul debris in and out of construction crew and begin construction. Trucks, buses and fuel trucks may experience a bit of delay while onsite traffic controllers work to move barricades to give them more room to maneuver through area.
- Work hours: Regular construction times will be 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lane closures will remain in place during nonworking hours.
- Sidewalk access: The sidewalk on the northwest side of Butherus Road will not be accessible while adjacent lane restrictions are in place. The southwest sidewalk will remain open.
To stay up to date with Scottsdale Airport’s construction and renovations, check their website at www.scottsdaleaz.gov/airport.
