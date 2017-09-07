Pair of IGAs to help combat substance abuse, violence in Scottsdale Schools

Scottsdale City Council has approved two intergovernmental agreements with the Scottsdale Unified School District for the 2017-18 school year meant to help combat substance abuse and violence prevention services.
Both agreements were approved by city council on consent at its Tuesday, Aug. 29 meeting at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
The city council first approved an IGA worth $100,000 to assist with professional services for substance abuse and violence prevention services and programs. Since 1986 the city of Scottsdale has financially supported substance abuse prevention and intervention services at SUSD schools. The annually budged funds provide alcohol, drug and violence prevention services to Scottsdale’s 29 schools.
The city has previously entered into IGA’s to provide these services in Scottsdale from 1999 to 2016.
Secondly, the city council approved a five-year IGA to provide Scottsdale Police Department officers to serve as school resource officers.
The Scottsdale Police Department and SUSD have worked together since 1987 to provide a school resource officer program. The program has proved to be a positive resource for the city, its citizens, the school district and youth, according to a city staff report.
The school resource officer program is designed to provide law enforcement services and law enforcement-related education to schools within the city.
The former agreement, which expired on June 30, had SUSD paying 80 percent funding ratio for the assigned school resource officers’ salaries and benefits, and 72 percent funding ratio for the assigned school resource officer sergeant’s salary and benefits.
The new IGA will maintain the same funding ratios and will be retroactive to July 1, the city staff report stated.
