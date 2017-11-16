Pangaea Land names Lee GM of dinosaur attraction

Pangaea Land of the Dinosaurs has appointed Casey Lee as the general manager of the indoor dinosaur attraction and interactive educational center opening on Dec. 12.
The former director of operations at a Six Flags amusement park, he will oversee the family-friendly attraction located inside OdySea in the Desert at 9500 E Via de Ventura, according to a press release.
The release states that guests travel through time to the dinosaur era with educational exhibits featuring more than 50 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs, realistic recreations of prehistoric habitats, interactive activities and more.
For more than 25 years, Mr. Lee worked in executive management in the entertainment industry focusing on family-friendly attractions and amusement parks. He held management positions at venues including Six Flags, Topgolf, Boondocks Food & Fun and OdySea in the Desert.
During his career, Mr. Lee planned and executed thousands of events and parties with “an emphasis on entertaining and creating unique and unforgettable experiences,” the release said.
He was recognized by the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions, earning two separate honors from the organization.
“I am thrilled to be a part of the creative and passionate team that is bringing the prehistoric world to life with Pangaea Land of the Dinosaurs,” Mr. Lee said in a prepared statement.
“With this attraction, we’re blending imagination and education to provide guests with the opportunity to experience what it would be like to walk among the dinosaurs. I can’t wait to see how the community reacts to this innovative concept and am pleased to be an integral part of the team.”
