Parada Del Sol enters into funding deal with the city of Scottsdale

The annual Parada Del Sol celebration set in downtown Scottsdale has received a $79,000 shot in the arm from the city’s tourism development fund.
And, that gift will keep on giving for the next five years, city records show.
Scottsdale City Council Wednesday, July 5 approved a $79,400 allocation to go toward event retention and development of the keystone community event held in March in the city’s downtown sector.
The 2018 Parada Del Sol parade is 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 along a portion of Scottsdale Road in downtown Scottsdale while the Parada Del Sol Pro Rodeo and Historic Parade will host events from March 8-11, according to event organizers.
The July 5 city council approval is the second tourism development dollar allocation geared toward the event producer: the Parada Del Sol Historic Parade, which is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.
This past January, Scottsdale City Council approved event funding on a one-year basis in the amount of $64,400 to go toward event marketing and production of the event, according to a July 5 city staff report.
The July 5 approval appears to put into place a five-year financial agreement between the city of Scottsdale and the Parada Del Sol Historic Parade pulling from the $1.2 million tourism development fund established for development of local spectacles.
The Tourism Development Commission — a collection of tourism professionals appointed by city council — recommended approval to its governing board a five-year agreement between the city and the Parada entity that hosts the popular parade and ancillary events.
The 2017 parade and accompanying festival attracted over 28,000 attendees, 102 parade entries and provided the municipality with media and promotional value in excess of $64,400, city staff contends.
With the new promotional contract, Parada promoters must:
- Increase non-city sponsorship and marketing budget by $9,000 annually;
- Increase 10 parade entries annually to a total of 150 entries;
- Increase attendance by 10,000 annually.
The Parada Del Sol committee will now provide city leaders with an annual report whereas funding provided by the city through the community event funding program will total 75 percent prior to the event while the remaining 25 percent will be awarded once each tenet of the contract are met, according to a city staff report.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.