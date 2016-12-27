Paradise Valley High School student named National Hispanic Scholar

Nathan Thomas, a student at Paradise Valley High School, earned the accolade of National Hispanic Scholar the Paradise Valley Unified School District announced Wednesday, Dec. 21.

In order to earn this honor, a high school junior needs to have taken the PSAT/NMSQT test, be a quarter Hispanic or Latino, achieve the minimum index score on the test and have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher by the middle of the student’s junior year.

Students who win this award can include the recognition on their college applications. While it is not a scholarship, colleges do use this award to identify academically exceptional Hispanic/Latino students, according to a press release.

