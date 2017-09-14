Paradise Valley High students receive surgical robot training

Paradise Valley High School students in the Center for Research, Engineering, Science and Technology program had a special opportunity to use Abrazo’s daVinci Surgical Robot.
Under the guidance of three doctors and several daVinci engineers, students were given the opportunity to use the robot to complete a two-minute task, only after attending a 90-minute training session, according to a press release.
The daVinci Surgical Robot is a remote controlled surgical robot that allows surgeons to perform minimally invasive, delicate and precise surgeries while speeding up the actual surgery time and reducing complications, the press release stated.
Dr. Nicholas Harrel, robotic surgery director at Abrazo Scottsdale Campus, arranged for the robotic surgical demonstration sessions as a way to encourage students to go into the medicine and medical technology fields.
During the students’ two-minute task, each earned points based on their accuracy. Each 2.5-hour session is broken up into three sub sessions in which students rotated through the following training sessions: engineering, medical practice and robot demo and student use.
Abrazo sent a team of doctors to discuss how they use the robot in their practice, the press release stated. In addition, daVinci sent an engineering team to discuss the development of the robot and a demonstration team to show the students how to use the robot, as well as to supervise students who were performing a virtual operation.
