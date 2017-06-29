Paradise Valley school district hosts July 10 job fair

The Paradise Valley Unified School District is hosting a July 10 job fair to fill open Education Support Professional positions for the 2017-18 school year.
Hosted 8 a.m.-noon on Monday, July 10, at the District Administrative Center, 15002 N. 32nd Street in Phoenix, the job fair includes several open positions, a press release stated.
“Our ESP employees are considered the backbone of PVSchools,” Dr. Michelle Otstot, director of human resources stated in the press release.
“ESP employees are oftentimes the first person to greet students on their way to the classroom — whether it’s a bus driver, crossing guard, paraeducator or nutrition services employee. During the PVSchools Job Fair, candidates can apply and be interviewed on the stop for hard-to-fill positions.”
Prospective candidates should come dressed appropriately to interview the day of the Job Fair. Open positions include:
- Instructional Assistants/Paraeducators (63)
- Duty Aide/Campus Assistant/Crossing Guard (24)
- Front Office (5)
- Custodian (3)
- Bus Driver/Bus aide (24)
- Food Services (1)
- Assistant Coach (33)
- ESP Substitutes
Potential candidates can reach out with questions to Dr. Otstot by email at motstot@pvschools.net or by phone at 602-449-2185.
