Pepper spray producer announces ‘Safe Is Smart’ scholarship

The world-renowned safety brand is helping one lucky student with their college tuition while raising awareness for campus safety.
SABRE, the number one brand of pepper spray trusted by police and consumers worldwide, is holding a scholarship sweepstakes that will award one winner with $15,000 in scholarship funds, according to a press release.
The Safe Is Smart Scholarship Sweepstakes kicked off on July 1, and is set to run through Sept. 1.
Recent campus safety statistics show an increased danger for students—particularly females—with up to 1 in 5 college women encountering sexual assault and nearly 10,000 students each year enduring aggravated assaults and robberies during their time in college, the press release stated.
SABRE is working to enhance awareness of the safety steps students need to take when they get to campus. However, they also want to encourage students with the chance at winning a scholarship to apply to their studies.
“Our decision to award a scholarship was twofold,” SABRE CEO David Nance said in the press release. “We wanted to give back to our community by helping someone with their college dream, while also teaching students and their parents about campus safety.”
SABRE has spent more than 40 years in the personal safety market and partnered with elite law enforcement professionals to further their understanding of self-defense tactics.
“Our goal is to help educate as many students as possible about the importance of personal safety, and by doing so, we are sharing important tips, as well as information about our safety products that can help students escape to safety should it arise,” said Mr. Nance in the press release.
SABRE is encouraging students to follow these safety tips both on and off campus:
- Before unpacking their boxes, students should check out what free safe ride or walking services are offered by the campus.
- Students should take a safety seminar or attend a self-defense class. Many colleges offer them free or for credit, and the techniques and strategies can be lifesaving.
- For students moving from dorms to apartments, a personal alarm provides portable security. Compact options of a Dorm/Apartment Kit for keeping personal belongings safe are also available.
- Prepare themselves with pepper sprays and gels—one of the most effective ways to deter or distract an attacker, and permitted on most campuses. SABRE has the most potent and reliable options on the market.
- Stick together—there is safety in numbers, so stay close to friends when going out or coming home late from parties.
“For parents, this time in their family’s lives are exciting—but also stressful as they are seeing their children go off on their own, often for the very first time,” said Mr. Nance in the press release. “We’re hoping to give them peace of mind by teaching their kids how to stay safe both on and off campus.”
The Safe Is Smart Scholarship Sweepstakes is open to all incoming freshmen and students enrolled in a secondary education institution.
To enter, go to: www.safeissmart.com/scholarship.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.