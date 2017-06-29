Phoenix museum marks July as educator appreciation month

The Musical Instrument Museum is offering free admission for all teachers and education professionals throughout the month of July.
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 1-31, prekindergarten through 12th grade teachers, school and district administrators, principals, registered student teachers and homeschool educators will receive free museum admission.
Additionally, a Teachers’ Preview Day will be hosted Saturday, July 29, exhibiting MIM’s offerings for school groups. The preview day, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., will be free for educators also. They will have the chance to:
- Enjoy a live musical performance from the 2017-2018 Artist Residency program
- Learn about field trip options and educator resources.
- Find out about grant opportunities for free student admission.
- Connect with colleagues over light refreshments.
- Attend short, optional professional development modules to gain ideas and resources for bringing exhibit content into the classroom and how field trips connect to state standards in English language arts, music education, physical education, science, and social studies.
- Receive a letter to submit for professional development hours with your district.
After the formal program and prize drawings, attendees are invited to explore the museum.
To preregister for the Teachers’ Preview Day, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2017MIMpreviewdayrsvp. A school- or district-issued ID, a fingerprint clearance card, or, for homeschool educators, an affidavit of intent is required for free admission.
The Musical Instrument Museum is in north Phoenix at 4725 E. Mayo Blvd.
