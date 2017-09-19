Photos: Desert Canyon Elementary School hosts first responders on Sept. 11

On Monday, Sept. 11 Desert Canyon Elementary School students and faculty honored emergency responders by hosting a tour and assembly.
Representatives of the Scottsdale police and fire departments, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Bureau of Land Management and Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management were in attendance, according to a press release. Additionally, Scottsdale Fire Department Chief Tom Shannon played “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes.
First-responder units arrived on campus, 10203 E. McDowell Mountain Ranch Road, so the kindergarten through fifth grade students could tour the equipment, including: an MCSO helicoper, Scottsdale Police Bearcat armored vehicle, SWAT robots, horseback and bicycle officers, Fozzy, the Crisis Prevention Dog, and fire engines and ambulances.
