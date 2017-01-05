Police: 25-year-old male dies after Scottsdale park shooting

One man has died after being shot at a Scottsdale park late on Jan. 4, according to police officials.
The Scottsdale Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at El Dorado Park, 7650 E. McDowell Road, on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Thus far in the investigation, the police department knows that officers responded to a reported altercation in the park at approximately 10:08 p.m., according to police.
Prior to the officers arrival, the altercation escalated into a physical confrontation between two subjects, police said. At some point during that confrontation, a 25-year-old male was shot.
On officer arrival that subject was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries, police said.
A second male, 58, was identified as the shooter and has been detained as detectives work to piece together the events, according to police officials.
The names of the involved parties are not being released at this point, police said.
