Police: 6-year-old found unconscious in pool in stable condition

A six-year-old boy is reportedly in serious, but stable condition, after being found unconscious in a swimming pool on Saturday morning.
The Scottsdale police and fire departments responded to a reported drowning at 19777 N. 76th Street, at approximately 10:40 a.m. Saturday, March 4.
A six-year-old boy was swimming with family and friends in the complex pool when at some point the child was found unconscious under water, according to police.
He was pulled from the police and CPR was initiated, police said. He was treated and transported to an area hospital by Scottsdale Fire Department.
Latest reports state the boy is in serious but stable condition, according to Scottsdale Police Department Public Information Officer, Kevin Watts.
This appears to be a tragic accident and no criminal charges are anticipated, police say.
The Scottsdale Police Department says they would like to remind everyone to watch their children around water, and encourages residents to learn CPR.
