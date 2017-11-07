Police: 94-year-old Scottsdale woman abducted from her home

The Scottsdale Police Department is investigating a home invasion/abduction, where a 94-year-old woman was taken from her home in the area of Camelback Road and north 68th Street.
Scottsdale police officials say that at 6 a.m. this morning, Nov. 7, an unknown male subject forced his way into the woman’s residence, where the victim was bound, placed in the trunk of her car and driven away from the scene.
Just after 1:30 p.m., the woman was able to free herself from the trunk of her car that was now parked in a parking lot of Scottsdale Fashion Square mall, 7014 E. Camelback Road.
At that point, she was observed by a passerby who contacted 9-1-1, police officials say. The victim was transported to an area hospital for evaluation.
The suspect is described as a “clean cut” white male in his mid 30s, police say. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000.
The investigation is in the early stages, police noted.
