Police: car strikes woman running across Hayden Road at night

Alcohol appears to be a factor in a vehicle-pedestrian collision that occurred in the early morning of June 15, Scottsdale police officials say.
At 1:35 a.m. on June 15, a 21-year-old female was seriously injured when she was struck by a car after unexpectedly exiting the Uber car she was in, a police report states.
The female victim was a passenger in an Uber ride share vehicle, and abruptly exited the vehicle. Police say the vehicle was traveling north on Hayden Road, and was preparing to turn east on Chaparral Road.
The victim ran east across Hayden Road, south of the marked crosswalk. In her attempt to cross Hayden Road she was struck by a southbound vehicle, police say.
The female was transported to an area hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Names of the involved parties are not being released at this time, as the investigation continues, police say.
Alcohol appears to be a factor in this incident, but only with the female passenger, police officials said.
