Police: Man arrested for abducting Scottsdale woman

At 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14, Scottsdale Police Department detectives arrested 25-year-old Ian Michael Nielsen for his involvement in the home invasion and abduction of a 94-year-old female from her home in Scottsdale.
At approximately 6 a.m. on Nov. 7, a male subject, now believed to be Nielsen, allegedly made his way into the woman’s home in the area of 68th street and Camelback Road. Once inside the residence he went through her belongings taking several hundred dollars in cash, police officials said in a Nov. 14 press release.
He then forced her into the backseat of her own car and drove her around for an undetermined amount of time. At some point during the drive he stopped and bound the victim’s hands and feet with duct tape and zip ties, the press release stated. Once restrained he placed her in the trunk of the car.
At approximately 7:30 a.m. he parked the car in a parking lot at Scottsdale Fashion Square and left the area. The elderly victim was left helpless and trapped in the trunk, the press release stated.
At just after 1:30 p.m. that afternoon she was able to free herself from the trunk, police say. As she did, she was observed by a passerby who contacted 9-1-1.
During the crime the victim sustained several injuries to include a broken sternum. She is expected to make a full recovery, but the process will be slow, police officials said.
Countless hours have been logged over the past week in an effort to develop, locate and apprehend the suspect in this case. Witness information and forensic evidence was developed that identified Nielsen as the prime suspect, police said.
He was taken into custody without incident in Tempe. Based on this evidence and admissions by Nielsen, he is being held on charges of attempted murder in the second degree, aggravated assault, kidnapping and robbery.
