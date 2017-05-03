Police Officers of Scottsdale Association hosts “Cops Shred It Day” on May 6 to benefit kids in need

The Police Officers of Scottsdale Association is hosting “Cops Shred It Day,” 7-10 a.m., Saturday, May 6 at the Wal-Mart located 15355 North Northsight Blvd.
This event allows people from around the Phoenix metro area, including Scottsdale, to get rid of their bags and boxes of unwanted, confidential, documents and mail, according to a press release. POSA asks that people make a donation of $3 a box or bag when bringing items for shredding.
“Our shredding event on Saturday, May 6th, is our last one until September,” said POSA Executive Director Sienna Morgan, in a prepared statement. “So we expect it to be our busiest shredding day of the season. We recommend that folks arrive as early as possible for shredding because once our trucks fill up – the event ends.”
During the event, anyone can bring their documents to have them shredded by an on-site, certified Shred-It employee. From drop-off to destruction, all documents will be constantly monitored and protected, the release said. Shred-It provides cost-effective document shredding, storage and imaging programs.
Although POSA’s seasonal shredding event is usually held from 7 to 10 a.m., sometimes the event ends early due to full trucks, the release noted. The Scottsdale Police volunteers and members of their Explorers hold the event to raise money for the Explorers youth program and other POSA programs including “Covering The Bases” back-to-school event in July with the City of Scottsdale, and the “Sirens and Sleigh Bells” holiday gift program, both benefitting kids in need.
POSA Outreach was founded in 2005 by the Police Officers of Scottsdale Association. POSA Outreach supports community programs like “Covering the Bases” back-to-school event, “Sirens & Sleigh Bells” youth holiday gift program and “KidCare ID” fingerprinting events, through financial and volunteer support.
For more information about “Cops Shred It Day,” contact Officer Abernethy at craigcraig704@gmail.com.
