Police officials request help in identifying Scottsdale burglars

Jun 7th, 2017

The Scottsdale Police Department is requesting help to identify the two suspects pictured. (photo by Scottsdale Police Department)

The Scottsdale Police Department is requesting help from the public in identifying two male suspects wanted for burglary and credit card theft, stemming from a March incident, police officials say.

On March 19, multiple vehicle and garage burglaries were committed between 11:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. in north Scottsdale, according to a police report.

The suspects stole wallets, credit cards, golf clubs and other items. The suspects then drove to the SuperPumper at 15752 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd., where they dropped two credit cards belonging to two different victims.

(photos by Scottsdale Police Department)

The first suspect is described as a white male, in his mid to late 20s, thin build, shaggy brown hair, multiple tattoos on arms and boxed-in writing across his chest. He was seen wearing a black tank top with the letters “LRG” across the front, jeans, and a red hat.

The second suspect is described as a white male, in his late 20s to 30s, thin build, balding with very short brown hair, last seen wearing a gray LA Dodgers T-shirt and shorts.

The suspects were seen driving a 1996-2002 white Toyota Tacoma standard cap pickup.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000. Anonymous tips can be left at 480-948-6377 or at www.silentwitness.org.

