Police report murder-suicide in north Scottsdale

Scottsdale police are reporting four people are dead following a shooting that occurred at a private residence at 103rd Place and Sutton Drive in the afternoon of Friday, Nov. 10.
On Saturday, Nov. 11 the Scottsdale Police Department identified the victims as Jason Fairbanks, Anne Fairbanks, and their two children, a three-year-old daughter and 9-months-old son.
Scottsdale police say investigators have learned that Jason and Anne — a married couple — were experiencing financial struggles and at some point in time Friday, Nov. 10, Jason shot and killed his wife and his two children in the home.
Police officials say Jason later turned the gun on himself.
Scottsdale police responded to a 911 call Nov. 10 from a business associate and discovered the bodies.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.