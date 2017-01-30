Police: Scottsdale criminal damage suspect turns himself in

The man sought by police for criminal damage in a Scottsdale elevator on Jan. 15, has turned himself in, says Scottsdale Police Department officials.
The suspect, Jonathan Dean Secord, 34, turned himself in to Scottsdale investigators at 11:45 a.m. Jan. 30.
At 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 15, Secord entered a public elevator at the Galleria garage, 4343 N. Scottsdale Road. While inside the elevator, he “donkey kicked” th door several times, according to police.
He then “front” kicked the elevator control panel, destroying it, police say. The suspect forced open the doors and fled the area.
Police say the estimated repair cost to the elevator is $22,000.
“The Scottsdale Police Department would like to thank the public for the numerous tips identifying Secord as the suspect,” a Scottsdale Police Department press release stated.
