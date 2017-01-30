Police: Scottsdale criminal damage suspect turns himself in

Jan 30th, 2017 Comments:

Jonathan Secord (photo by Scottsdale Police Department)

The man sought by police for criminal damage in a Scottsdale elevator on Jan. 15, has turned himself in, says Scottsdale Police Department officials.

The suspect, Jonathan Dean Secord, 34, turned himself in to Scottsdale investigators at 11:45 a.m. Jan. 30.

At 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 15, Secord entered a public elevator at the Galleria garage, 4343 N. Scottsdale Road. While inside the elevator, he “donkey kicked” th door several times, according to police.

He then “front” kicked the elevator control panel, destroying it, police say. The suspect forced open the doors and fled the area.

Police say the estimated repair cost to the elevator is $22,000.

“The Scottsdale Police Department would like to thank the public for the numerous tips identifying Secord as the suspect,” a Scottsdale Police Department press release stated.

    The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , ,
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

You might also like:

Advertisement

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie