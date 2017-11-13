Polo Championships gallop mightily into Westworld of Scottsdale
Members of the Seattle Polo Club and Arizona Polo Club compete during the Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships. (Independent Newsmedia/Josh Martinez)
The 7th Annual Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships returned to thunderous excitement at WestWorld of Scottsdale Saturday, Nov. 11.
Expanding to two full days was an exhibition of the Sport of Kings as the Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships brings the flair of affluence and offered its aromas, its sights and its sounds to be experienced by both aficionado and the curious.
Thousands descended upon WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road, this past weekend to experience the spectacle that is combining greasy fingers and champagne flutes —- both figuratively and literally.
Attendees of the Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships come dressed in their fanciest polo attire. (Independent Newsmedia/Josh Martinez)
Attendees of the Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships come dressed in their fanciest polo attire.
One of the dogs that participated in the Canine Couture at the Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships.
An attendee of the Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championship pets a horse that was posing for photos.
Attendees of the Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships come dressed in their fanciest polo attire.
Attendees of the Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships come dressed in their fanciest polo attire.
Members of the Seattle Polo Club and Arizona Polo Club compete during the Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships.
Attendees of the Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships come dressed in their fanciest polo attire.
Attendees of the Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships come dressed in their fanciest polo attire.
A member of the Arizona Polo Club chases after the ball during a match against the Seattle Polo Club during the Bentley Polo Championships.
Attendees of the Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships come dressed in their fanciest polo attire.
Members of the Seattle Polo Club and Arizona Polo Club compete during the Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships.
Members of the Seattle Polo Club and Arizona Polo Club compete during the Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships.
A member of the Seattle Polo Club races across the field during a match against the Arizona Polo Club at the Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships.
This year’s Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships featured an American polo legend as Mike Azzaro lead the Aspen Valley Polo Club as it defended the Molina Cup against the Monte-Carlo Polo Club.
Highlighted new elements this year included a live performance by the Phoenix Opera, live Shakespeare and new VIP tents complimenting Polo Party favorites including:
- The Canine Couture Dog Fashion Show;
- The World’s “Longest” Catwalk Fashion Show;
- An exclusive preview of the 2018 Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction; and
- An exclusive preview of the 2018 Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show.
]Alongside local dignitaries was a notable first drop — similar to the first pitch of a baseball game — as Arizona Cardinals Running Back David Johnson and Daytona 500 winner Kurt Busch had the honor of starting two feature matches.
Attendees of the Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships come dressed in their fanciest polo attire. (Independent Newsmedia/Josh Martinez)
