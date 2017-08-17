POSA hosts Cops Shred It Day Saturday, Sept. 9

The Police Officers of Scottsdale Association is hosting Cops Shred It Day from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Wal-Mart at 15355 N. Northsight Blvd. in north Scottsdale.
“After taking the summer off, our Sept. 9 event is the start of our nine-month shredding season,” said POSA Executive Director Sienna Morgan in a press release. “Because of rising costs related to shredding we have had to raise our donation request to $4 a box or bag.”
POSA has been hosting this event for more than 10 years, and raises money through shredding donations to support the teen Explorers program, and other POSA youth programs, the release states.
During the event, anyone can bring their documents in and have them shredded by an on-site, certified Shred-It employee. From drop-off to destruction, all documents will be constantly monitored and protected, according to the release.
Shred-It provides cost-effective document shredding, storage and imaging programs.
For more information about “Cops Shred It Day” please contact Officer Abernethy at craigcraig704@gmail.com.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.