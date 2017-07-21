Primrose School announces north Scottsdale campus

Local families will soon have another option to access high-quality early education and care, when a new Primrose School of North Scottsdale opens its doors this fall.
Experienced Primrose franchise owners Karen and Michael Verlardi have been seeking an opportunity to open a Primrose school in the Scottsdale community, and after nearly a decade, their dream has come true, according to a press release.
“As working parents ourselves, our search for finding the best care for our own children quickly developed into a passion to provide both an educational and nurturing environment for children of our community, as well as peace of mind for parents just like us,” Mrs. Verlardi said in the press release.
“Primrose Schools focuses on the importance of family balance, child security and happiness, and Primrose had the reputation and experience to help us deliver this to our local community.”
The approximately 11,100-square-foot school will feature 10 private classrooms and is poised to serve 185 local children and their families, the press release stated.
With more than 14,000-square-feet of playground area, the school will have four secure, age-appropriate playgrounds, a splash pad for spring and summer water activities and a Primrose Patch garden for gardening and nature study activities.
The school, expected to open in fall 2017, will bring approximately 35 jobs to the community when operating at full capacity and is the eighth Primrose school in the greater Phoenix area.
“When we opened our first Primrose school in the greater Phoenix area, we were residents of the Scottsdale area, and we noticed the need for quality education and care but could not find the right space,” said Mr. Verlardi in the press release.
“Now, nearly a decade later, we are excited about opening a new school with an urban design in a suburban community we love. We look forward to being able to offer a high-quality, education-based preschool to the children and families of Scottsdale and cannot wait to welcome them into our Primrose family.”
Like the other 350-plus Primrose schools across the country, Primrose School of North Scottsdale will offer the Primrose exclusive Balanced Learning approach, which blends purposeful play with nurturing guidance from teachers to encourage curiosity, confidence, creativity and compassion, the press release stated.
“We send the warmest of congratulations to Karen and Michael on the groundbreaking of their new school, Primrose School of North Scottsdale,” said Jo Kirchner, CEO of Primrose Schools, in the press release.
“At Primrose, we pride ourselves on offering our franchise owners and teachers outstanding support and proven tools as they help children grow and learn in a safe, nurturing environment. We are confident Karen and Michael will do just that for the children of Scottsdale and its surrounding communities.”
Primrose School of North Scottsdale will be located at 10120 E. Bell Road. For more information on the school call 480-455-5100 or visit www.PrimroseNorthScottsdale.com.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.