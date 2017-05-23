Principals take new post at Scottsdale Schools

Following a May 18 special meeting, the Scottsdale Unified School District’s elected leaders have approved eight new principals to lead certain campuses next year.
During a Scottsdale Schools governing board meeting held at Mohave District Annex, 8500 E. Jackrabbit Road, the most recent round of principal approvals was given the proverbial head nod.
The board voted unanimously 4-0, with board member Sandy Kravetz absent, to approve three new contracts, bringing the total of new principals for the 2016-17 school year to eight.
Effective July 1, Christopher Barnes will be the new Anasazi Elementary School principal; Michael May will be the principal for Kiva Elementary School; and Matthew Patzlaff will be transferring from assistant principal at Copper Ridge School, to principal at Navajo Elementary School.
New principals approved on consent at an April 25 regular board meeting are: Alexis Cruz-Freeman, Pima Elementary School; Lisa Hirsch, Desert Mountain High School; and Todd Stevens, Arcadia High School. Their contracts are effective July 3.
At a March 21 regular governing board meeting, the district’s elected leaders approved Angela Chomokos, principal of Chaparral High School effective July 3.
Coronado High School will also have a new principal next school year, as Christopher Gilmore was approved at a Feb. 14 regular board meeting, effective July 1.
According to SUSD governing board documents, Cocopah Middle School principal Lance Huffman resigned, effective June 30, and Cochise Elementary School Principal Sheila Miller retired, effective June 30.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.