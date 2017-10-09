The Scottsdale Unified School District has announced the dates of two October assessments for all eighth and 10th grade students.
Throughout Oct. 23-27, SUSD eighth graders will be administered the ACT Aspire — an assessment gauging a student’s progress toward college readiness. The ACT Aspire uses ACT College Readiness Benchmarks, but it is not the ACT college entrance exam, according to SUSD.org.
On Oct. 25, the PSAT will be administered to all 10th grade students during school hours. Freshman and juniors interested in taking the test can register through their guidance counselors, the website states.
Benefits of the PSAT include: a projected SAT score and interactive reports with answer explanations to help improve SAT results. In addition, the National Merit Scholarship Program uses the PSAT to find qualified student candidates.
The ACT Aspire test can provide guidance for eighth grade students who will soon be mapping out their high school course plan, as well as identify students who may need assistance to stay on track.
ACT Aspire scores will be available prior to high school registration in January.
SUSD announced the eighth grade test earlier this year at an Aug. 15 Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board meeting, in addition to the announcement that all high school juniors would be taking the ACT test this February.
The cost of the ACT Aspire, PSAT and upcoming ACT tests are paid for by the district, according to Scottsdale Schools.
