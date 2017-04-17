Public invited to review Downtown Scottsdale 2.0 findings

Residents, business owners and other stakeholders are invited to a presentation and discussion to help chart the future of Downtown Scottsdale.
Three sessions will be held in early May to review the key findings of Downtown Scottsdale 2.0, a tourism-related economic feasibility study launched last May, according to a press release.
The study includes an economic and planning analysis of Scottsdale’s downtown area with a focus on maximizing economic performance and enhancing a desirable, vibrant downtown.
Options representing three levels of potential investment will be outlined during the May sessions. They are based on more than 150 interviews with downtown stakeholders, including input gathered from previous public meetings, the release stated.
The city’s consultant CSL International will lead the presentations and city staff will facilitate a discussion to identify preferences and direction.
“Gathering feedback on these options is critical in determining our steps forward,” said Karen Churchard, the city’s director of events and tourism, in the press release.
“Downtown Scottsdale is a community jewel, vital to our economy and quality of life. The goal is to keep it that way and to make it an even better place to live and visit in the future.”
Downtown Scottsdale 2.0 is guided by four fundamental principles:
- Inclusive – Consider the views of local stakeholders throughout the study process;
- Unique and Authentic – dig deep to ensure that elements unique to Scottsdale infuse findings and recommendations;
- Actionable – develop a “roadmap” that presents specific findings and recommendations, timelines, funding options and definition of the structures that will have to be involved to realize key plan elements;
- Thoroughly Research-Based – ensure a credible foundation on which plan findings can be based.
To learn more about the Downtown Scottsdale 2.0 process, visit downtownscottsdale2.com.
Below is a list of the sessions. You can register for them here.
- 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. May 3 at the Community Design Studio, 7506 E. Indian School Road. Session includes a free continental breakfast
- Noon to 2 p.m. May 3 at ASU SkySong, 1475 N. Scottsdale Road. Session includes a free light lunch
- Noon to 2 p.m. May 4 at Scottsdale’s Museum of the West, 3830 N. Marshall Way. Session includes a free light lunch
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.