PVSchools gifted teacher named Economic Education Teacher of the Year

Megan Bird, a fifth and sixth grade self-contained gifted teacher at Fireside Elementary School, was named the 2017 Economic Education Teacher of the Year by the Arizona Council of Economic Education.
Ms. Bird was selected based upon her continuous improvement as a teacher through professional development, engaging students and supporting peers in the teaching or learning of economics and financial literacy, according to a press release.
Ms. Bird will be honored at ACEE’s November gala. She will also receive all expense paid trip to New York City this fall to attend the National Economic Education Conference and $300.
Fireside Elementary School is a part of the Paradise Valley Unified School District.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.