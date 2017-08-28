PVSchools gifted teacher named Economic Education Teacher of the Year

Aug 28th, 2017 Comments:

Megan Bird (submitted photo)

Megan Bird, a fifth and sixth grade self-contained gifted teacher at Fireside Elementary School, was named the 2017 Economic Education Teacher of the Year by the Arizona Council of Economic Education.

Ms. Bird was selected based upon her continuous improvement as a teacher through professional development, engaging students and supporting peers in the teaching or learning of economics and financial literacy, according to a press release.

Ms. Bird will be honored at ACEE’s November gala. She will also receive all expense paid trip to New York City this fall to attend the National Economic Education Conference and $300.

Fireside Elementary School is a part of the Paradise Valley Unified School District.

    The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.

Tags: , , , ,
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

You might also like:

Advertisement

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie