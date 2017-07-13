PVSchools launches free mobile app for breaking news, updates

The latest news and information from schools in the Paradise Valley Unified School District are now available on smartphones and mobile devices with a newly designed mobile app.
Paradise Valley Unified School District has partnered with Blackboard to expand its communications outreach with a newly redesigned mobile app that is now available in the online iTunes and Google Play app stores for free.
The mobile app offers a constantly updated feed of district news and events with photos and links to the district’s website, according to a press release.
The app can be customized by providing the user with the ability to select the school(s) the user is most interested in for news and updates. Users can also choose to receive district push notifications to get breaking news and updates about school closures, calendar changes, and more.
“We are excited to offer our newly designed mobile app to provide our parents, student, staff and community members the most up to date news and information right in the palm of your hand,” said Superintendent Dr. James P. Lee in the press release.
Parents and the public are encouraged to download this free mobile app to their smartphones:
- From a smartphone, go to the iTunes App Store or Google Play.
- Search for PVSchools or Paradise Valley Unified School District.
- Then select the app for free download.
