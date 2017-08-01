PVSchools names 11 new administrators for 2017-18 school year

The Paradise Valley Unified School District Governing Board has named seven new principal and four assistant principal assignments for the 2017-18 school year.
PVSchools would like to introduce its new principals and assistant principals.
New Principals
Boulder Creek Elementary School
Amy Moore is the new principal Boulder Creek Elementary School. Ms. Moore comes to PVSchools from Scottsdale Unified School District where she served as a principal since 2012. She also was a principal from 2007-2011 in the Des Moines Public Schools. Before being a principal, she taught at the Waukee Community School District in Iowa and the Dallas Center-Grimes Community School District in Iowa. Ms. Moore earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education and Early Childhood Education from the University of Northern Iowa and a Master of Arts degree in Education Leadership from Drake University.
Desert Trails Elementary School
Sarah Torrilhon is the interim principal at Desert Trails Elementary School. She joined the district in 2000 as a teacher and also briefly taught in the Scottsdale Unified School District before returning to PVSchools. Ms. Torrilhon most recently served as an administrative intern. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education from Arizona State University, a Master of Arts degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Arizona State University and a Master of Arts degree in Educational Administration from Grand Canyon University.
Hidden Hills Elementary School
Gianna Colonna is the principal at Hidden Hills Elementary School. She joined the PVSchools family in 2005 as a teacher and has also worked in the following positions student study team leader, behavior interventionist, administrative intern and interim principal. Ms. Colonna earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from the Northern Arizona University, a Master of Arts degree in Professional Counseling from Argosy University and a Master of Arts degree in Education Leadership from Northern Arizona University.
Mountain Trail Middle School
Katy Clark is the new principal at Mountain Trail Middle School. Most recently, she was the assistant principal at the school. Ms. Clark joined the PVSchools family in 2002. During her tenure with the district, she has held the following positions administrative intern/teacher on assignment, International Baccalaureate coordinator and teacher. Ms. Clark earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Science Biology from St. Norbert College in Wisconsin and a Master of Arts degree in Educational Administration and Supervision from Arizona State University.
North Canyon High School
Melissa Molzhon is the new principal at North Canyon High School. She had previously been the principal at Boulder Creek Elementary School since 2012. Ms. Molzhon joined the PVSchools family in 2003 as a teacher and also worked as an instructional coach and assistant principal. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education from Arizona State University and a Master of Arts degree in Educational Leadership from Northern Arizona University.
Shea Middle School
Scott Lawrence is the new principal at Shea Middle School. He comes to the district from the Alhambra Elementary School District where he served as an assistant principal since 2015. Mr. Lawrence also worked for the Deer Valley Unified School District. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Arizona in Arts/Music and a Master of Arts degree in Educational Leadership from Arizona State University.
Vista Verde Middle School
Marian Ouellette is the interim principal at Vista Verde Middle School. Mrs. Ouellette joined the PVSchools family in 1988 as a teacher. She briefly left the district to be an assistant principal in the Peoria Unified School District. Mrs. Ouellette has held the following positions in PVSchools assistant principal, principal and interim director of Curriculum & Instruction. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education and a Master in Educational Leadership from Northern Arizona University.
New Assistant Principals
Desert Shadows Middle School
Katherine O’Boyle is the new assistant principal at Desert Shadows Middle School. She joins PVSchools from Scottsdale Unified School District where she served as an assistant principal since 2012. Before being an assistant principal, Ms. O’Boyle was a teacher. She also served as the Unitown Camp co-director and co-coordinator from 2008-2017. Ms. O’Boyle earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Secondary Education Mathematics from Arizona State University and a Master of Arts degree in Education Leadership from Northern Arizona University.
North Canyon High School
Jorge Ontiveros is the new assistant principal at North Canyon High School. He has been employed with PVSchools since 2009 and held the following positions dean of students, administrative intern and teacher. Mr. Ontiveros earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Science of Elementary Education from the University of Phoenix and a Master of Arts degree in Education Administration from Grand Canyon University.
Paradise Valley High School
Maureen Minnick is the new assistant principal at Paradise Valley High School. She began her career at PVSchools in 2010 and has worked as a teacher and an administrative intern. Ms. Minnick earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Music/Vocal Performance from the University of Arizona and a Master of Arts degree in Secondary Education from Arizona State University.
Pinnacle High School
Dr. Kathryn Strevell is the assistant principal at Pinnacle High School. She has been employed at PVSchools since 2005 and has worked in the following positions dean of students and teacher. Dr. Strevell earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Fine Arts from Arizona State University, a Master of Arts degree in Secondary Education from the University of Phoenix and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of Phoenix.
