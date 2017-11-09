PVSchools voters approve M&O override ballot initiative

The Paradise Valley Unified School District has successfully approved a $25.2 million annual maintenance and operations override, according to official results.
On Tuesday, Nov. 7, PVSchools voters approved the override, which is to be used for academic programs, teacher and staff salaries and continuing instruction, among other things. The approval allows for the existing 13.24 percent maintenance and operations budget override to continue, with a 1.76 percent increase for a total of a 15 percent M&O override, PVSchools.net states.
Superintendent Dr. James Lee released a “thank you” video on Nov. 9, reiterating his appreciation for district voters.
“Your vote of support will ensure current academic programs remain in place, provide competitive salaries to attract and retain teachers and staff, continue instruction for technology, physical education, fine arts and other electives,” Dr. Lee stated in the video.
“I can ensure you every dollar of this override will go directly to what you approved it for. We cannot say it enough, thank you for your continued support.”
The $25.2 million M&O override initiative passed with 55 percent approval, equaling 24,201 of the 44,414 votes cast.
Arizona law allows school districts to increase their M&O budgets up to 15 percent more, per year, than the per pupil funding level set by the legislature.
PVSchools serves more than 31,000 students on 44 campuses and one online school.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.