Q&A: Casey outlines the effect of housing on economic development

The Scottsdale Independent newspaper reached out to Scottsdale Economic Development Director Danielle Casey to better understand how housing options have an impact on economic development efforts. This is what she had to say:

•How does a market’s housing options shape economic development recruitment efforts?

Having a variety of options is important, especially if a company is considering relocating their employees from another location to Arizona. In addition, overall quality of life and cost of living is an important comparison when considering market location decisions. This can impact access to labor and cost of labor which is often the biggest line item in a corporate budget.

•Does housing play a role for prospective businesses to locate here in Scottsdale?

Businesses exploring the Scottsdale area are very inquisitive about the distance to various types of housing, from executive option to more traditional workforce housing.

•In your experience, what kind of housing options are those in biolifesciences and the tech industries seeking out nowadays?

This is a hard question to answer in general terms for industries, and may perhaps be better if aligned with thinking in terms of occupations or even career phases. Tech industry startups, for example, commonly show interest in Downtown Scottsdale due to the activity, entertainment, restaurants, and walkable ‘urban’ environment. They also enjoy areas where collaboration and connectivity with other creative professionals can happen organically.

•Does the live, work and play idea play well when trying to recruit companies to the city of Scottsdale?

Of course! Millennials will be a larger workforce than Baby Boomers and many are waiting longer to buy homes and are seeking an active lifestyle where walkability and access to entertainment and experiences is more and more in demand. There are some great stats out there on this.