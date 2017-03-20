Radio host, Patrick Coffin to speak in Carefree

Patrick Coffin (submitted photo)

Patrick Coffin, former host of the award-winning Catholic Answers Live radio show will speak at Our Lady of Joy Catholic Church in Carefree on Tuesday, April 4, at 6:30 p.m.

Mr. Coffin is the founder and CEO of Patrick Coffin Media, a platform dedicated to the renewal of culture through his podcast The Patrick Coffin Show and the YouTube channel, according to a press release.

He is also the author of Stay Cool When the Argument Heats Up: Proven Strategies for Calm Conversing.

The event is free but seating is limited. RSVP to Our Lady of Joy: 480-488-2229.

