Rancho Solano Prep to host admission events in January

Rancho Solano Preparatory School will host several events throughout January to provide more information about admissions for students and parents.
A Cocktails and Conversation event will kick-off the string of events, providing those who attend a chance to meet with families interested in the school.
This event is Sunday, Jan. 8 and runs from 2 to 4 p.m.
The school also has a Snow Day event as well as several open houses planned for the month.
For more information regarding the schedule and the specifics of each event, visit http://www.ranchosolano.com/school/news/january-admissions-events.
