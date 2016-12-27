Rancho Solano Prep to host admission events in January

Dec 27th, 2016 Comments:

Rancho Solano Preparatory School will host several events throughout January to provide more information about admissions for students and parents.

A Cocktails and Conversation event will kick-off the string of events, providing those who attend a chance to meet with families interested in the school.

This event is Sunday, Jan. 8 and runs from 2 to 4 p.m.

The school also has a Snow Day event as well as several open houses planned for the month.

For more information regarding the schedule and the specifics of each event, visit http://www.ranchosolano.com/school/news/january-admissions-events.

    The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.

Tags: ,
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

You might also like:

Advertisement

© 2016 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie