Reagan: Arizona voter registration continues to increase

Secretary of State Michele Reagan has announced the number of registered voters in Arizona has increased 14,643 to more than 3.6 million active voters.
Of the state’s 3,665,316 voters, 1,268,748 are Republicans, 1,106,675 are Democrats and 1,250,879 have not designated an officially recognized party preference, according to a press release.
Libertarians and members of the Green party make up a little less than 1 percent of the Arizona’s total registration.
“It’s great to see enrollment continue to rise,” said Secretary Reagan in a prepared statement.
“I’m hopeful that participation in this November’s elections increases as well. Local elections have a tremendous impact on the quality of life in our communities.”
Go to Arizona.Vote.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.