Reichman appointed to Arizona Deaf, Hard of Hearing Commission

Scottsdale resident Annette Reichman has recently been appointed to the board of the Arizona Commission for the Deaf and the Hard of Hearing, by Governor Doug Ducey.
Representing the Arizona State School for the Deaf and the Blind, Ms. Reichman will provide her expertise ensuring the interests of Deaf and Hard of Hearing individuals in Arizona are met.
In her role, she will also update the board and public with any news regarding ASDB, provide information about the education needs of students who are deaf, deaf-blind, or hard of hearing, and be aware of any legislation being developed in regards to these students, according to a press release.
Ms. Reichman’s professional experience includes working as the director and liaison for the Office of Special Institutions within the U.S. Department of Education.
She received her Bachelor’s degree in psychology from Gallaudet University and her Master’s degree in rehabilitation counseling with the deaf from the University of Arizona.
Additionally, she received a certification in post-employment training administration of programs serving deaf consumers from San Diego State University, the release stated. She has also previously served on several boards and councils in Arizona and the greater Washington, D.C. area.
“ACDHH is thrilled to have Annette as a Commissioner,” said Sherri Collins, executive director of ACDHH, in the press release. “Her experiences both locally and nationally will be a great asset to the Commission, and we are confident she will do well representing the needs of ASDB.”
