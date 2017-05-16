Remington’s to become catering outfit at Scottsdale Plaza Resort

The Scottsdale Plaza Resort is announces it will renovate Remington’s Restaurant to become a special event venue catering not only to the resorts extensive group conference bookings, but to the general public for large- and small-scale catered events.
For over 30 years, Remington’s Restaurant — which has been a mainstay of The Scottsdale Plaza Resort — has been serving Valley residents and visitors traditional American cuisine in a classic desert setting overlooking Camelback Mountain.
The resort is undergoing extensive renovations to the public spaces this summer with updates including the front desk, lobby, ballrooms, restrooms, meeting rooms and this will include improvements to the former Remington’s space to better accommodate private catered events such as weddings, conferences, dinner galas and more.
A new name and service offering will be announced in the coming months as it undergoes an interior transformation.
“We are grateful to our loyal patrons and the community for allowing us to create lasting memories at this special establishment. This next phase allows us to continue elevating the group guest experience and expand our reach,” said Plaza Resort President David Lunt in a prepared statement.
